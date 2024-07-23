Just a game and a half separates the New York Yankees from the first-place Baltimore Orioles as the American League East rivals prepare to battle it out over the second half for the division crown. While both teams are expected to play a major role in the MLB trade deadline, the Yankees recently received some positive injury updates, including a prediction that Giancarlo Stanton could return before the end of the month.

The Yankees’ slugger has been on the injured list since straining his left hamstring in a game on June 22. However, the five-time All-Star is nearing a return. Stanton was seen taking batting practice at Yankees Stadium prior to the Bombers' game against the New York Mets Tuesday evening, per WFUV Sports’ Nick Palmer on X.

How soon can the Yankees expect to have Stanton back in the lineup? According to Palmer, New York manager Aaron Boone puts the timeline for his return at about a week.

While the Yankees have been getting incredible production from star outfielders Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, the team has been inconsistent offensively. Though Stanton – a former MVP and two-time Silver Slugger – is not the force of nature he once was, he’s more than capable of adding some instant offense.

In 69 games this season, Stanton has 18 home runs and 45 RBI with a .492 slugging percentage. A similar second half from the 34-year-old designated hitter would be a major advantage for the Yankees as they attempt to overtake the Orioles in the division race.

Yankees get good news on injured sluggers Giancarlo Stanton, Jasson Dominguez

New York also received some good news for the future of the club as Boone said the Yankees’ top prospect Jasson Dominguez is “doing well” and even took batting practice in Tampa, per SNY Yankees on X. The Yankees’ skipper elaborated, saying Dominguez is headed back to the team’s Triple-A affiliate in Scranton and “He should be playing games within the week, so he’s very close.”

Dominguez suffered a serious left oblique strain during a game in mid June. The injury was expected to keep him out for eight weeks. Now it appears the 21-year-old phenom will beat that estimate, returning to action after just a month and a half if the update proves accurate.

The center fielder is the highest ranked player in the Yankees’ farm system and the 25th overall prospect in baseball according to MLB.com. Dominguez has been terrific at three different levels of minor league ball this season. However he’s really been raking in Triple-A, posting a .389 batting average, 1.044 OPS and five extra-base hits in just nine games with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Nicknamed “The Martian” for his alien-like abilities, Dominguez has likely done enough for most teams to call him up for the second half. However, the Yankees currently don’t have a spot in the outfield with Aaron Judge occupying center – Dominguez’s natural position – and Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo in right and left respectively.

Of course you never know when you’ll need reinforcements. Fortunately the Yankees certainly are not lacking in outfield depth. In addition to their major league group, three of the team’s top five prospects – Dominguez, Spencer Jones and Everson Pereia – are outfielders. All three came up as center fielders. But with Judge locked up through the 2031 season and the team hoping to sign a long-term deal with Soto, the young prospects would be wise to give left field a try.