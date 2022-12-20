By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Cleveland Browns are fighting for a spot in the playoffs this year, currently sitting at 6-8 heading into Week 16. With a matchup against the New Orleans Saints looming on Christmas Eve, the Browns were dealt a concerning injury update to star running back Nick Chubb. Chubb was not available during Tuesday’s practice while dealing with a foot injury, according to Adam Schefter, which is a major worry for both Browns fans and fantasy football owners alike.

Via Schefter on Twitter:

“No practice today for Browns running back Nick Chubb due to a foot injury.”

The Browns have not elaborated too much on the nature of Chubb’s foot injury, so it’s unclear just how much risk there is for the star running back to miss Saturday’s clash vs. the Saints. With the Browns effectively one loss from being knocked out of playoff contention, having Chubb available in Week 16 will be crucial. As of now, via Jake Trotter, Stefanski said he’s hopeful that Chubb will play.

Fantasy football owners will also be on the lookout for updates regarding Nick Chubb’s foot injury, as it could have massive implications in the fantasy playoffs. Kareem Hunt, of course, would be in line for a significant uptick in usage if Chubb weren’t available to go, and Browns wide receivers could also stand to benefit from an offensive game plan that looks to the air a bit more frequently.

Of course, Chubb has plenty of time to rest up ahead of Saturday’s clash, so missing practice on Tuesday certainly does not guarantee that he’ll be hobbled against the Saints. Browns fans and Nick Chubb fantasy football owners should be on the lookout for further updates from the organization as the week progresses ahead of the Christmas Eve showdown.