By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Cleveland Browns fell to 5-8 as a result of their Week 14 loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals. Head coach Kevin Stefanski responded to backlash following the defeat, per Ben Axelrod.

“I think all of that goes with the territory,” Stefanski said. “As you’d imagine, I kind of keep the focus on what I can control, what’s going on in our building. Always looking on ways to improve.”

He also commented on Deshaun Watson’s performance and outlook moving forward, per Axelrod.

“Yes,” Stefanski said in response to whether Watson gave the Browns the best chance to win against Cincinnati. “He’s our starting quarterback. I’m encouraged with how he played yesterday. He’s going to continue to get better.”

Watson went 26-42 through the air to go along with 1 passing touchdown and 1 interception. It is easy to blame Watson for the Browns’ troubling offensive performance, but the rushing attack failed to get anything going in the game. Nick Chubb tallied just 34 rushing yards on 14 attempts. Watson added 33 rushing yards for Cleveland.

Browns’ star defender Myles Garrett is pivoting his mindset amid Cleveland’s low playoff odds.

“I don’t know what our chances are,” Garrett said. “I don’t know what the percentage is. I just know that next week, we have to go punch somebody in the mouth, and if our chances are zero, we got to knock down somebody else’s chances. At the end of the day, I’m not giving up, and this team’s not giving up. And regardless of where we stand, it’s all about pride, it’s all about desire.”

The Browns will aim to finish their season on a high note.