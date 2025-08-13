We are around a month away from training camp beginning across the NHL. Most of the top options in NHL Free Agency are no longer on the market. However, there are always some stragglers left on the market who, in all intents and purposes, should have a job. Former Vegas Golden Knights winger Victor Olofsson is one of these players.

Olofsson joined the Golden Knights searching for a fresh start. He had spent his entire career with the Buffalo Sabres to that point, and had found success. The now 30-year-old winger is a three-time 20-goal scorer. Moreover, he has a near 30-goal season to his credit, as he scored 28 times during the 2022-23 campaign.

However, Olofsson saw his production decline drastically in 2023-24. He was limited to 51 games, where he scored just seven goals and 15 points. He did not look like the same player he did the years prior. And as a result, the Sabres allowed him to walk in NHL Free Agency.

Olofsson's time in Vegas ultimately proved successful. Though he fell short of 20 goals, he did score 15 for the Pacific Division champions this past season while playing 56 games. This works out to a 22-goal pace across a full 82 games.

A combination of injuries and inconsistency may play a part in his continued free agency. With training camp beginning to draw near, though, teams should start looking his way. And here are two potential landing spots for the former Golden Knights winger late in NHL Free Agency.

Victor Olofsson could aid Blue Jackets' playoff ambition

The Columbus Blue Jackets were not expected to make much noise in the 2024-25 season. However, they ended up shocking much of the hockey world with their resilience and quality play. And they nearly capped the season off with a playoff appearance.

Unfortunately, they came up two points short. However, they certainly want to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2026. The Blue Jackets have a shot at doing so, as well. Young stars such as Adam Fantilli and Kent Johnson could be on the verge of breaking out. Kirill Marchenko is emerging as an elite winger. And Zach Werenski was a Norris Trophy finalist.

Article Continues Below

All this said, Columbus could use a bit more depth. Victor Olofsson could slot in on the third line and add a bit of scoring punch. His hard and accurate shot is an asset at even strength and on the power play. Columbus certainly could stand to improve with the man advantage, making this an excellent fit.

The Blue Jackets hope to play meaningful hockey late in the season again. Olofsson alone won't put them over the top. But he represents a low-risk insurance option this late in NHL Free Agency.

Wild could benefit from added depth on wings

The Minnesota Wild were able to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025, ironically facing Olofsson and the Golden Knights. Kirill Kaprizov showed he had the makings of an elite superstar when he was on the ice. The issue was that he missed a lot of games for Minnesota this past season.

When he missed games for Minnesota, they relied on others in their top-six to step up. The issue is that some of the players in their top six aren't really suited for their current role. Asking them to step up is a tall task, and they need someone who can provide depth in this instance.

Olofsson is certainly not an ideal top-six winger, but he can play it in a pinch. His power play ability could also interest teams like the Wild. It's a low-risk option for a Minnesota team looking to build on last year's postseason appearance.