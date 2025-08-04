The tight end landscape has quickly changed in fantasy football. For years, Travis Kelce was the best player at his position, and fantasy football managers had to draft him quickly or risk being stuck with a tight end that likely wouldn't rack up many fantasy points.

A number of tight ends emerged as stars in recent years, though, including Dalton Kincaid, Sam LaPorta, and Trey McBride. No tight end is bigger or better in the current game than Brock Bowers, though.

After having arguably the best rookie season ever, Bowers should make a huge impact in fantasy football this season. He won't be a late-round gem anymore. Instead, acquiring him will require picking him with an early draft selection. Here is Bowers' fantasy football outlook for the 2025 season.

Brock Bowers' 2024 fantasy football statistics

Bowers was widely regarded as one of the greatest tight end prospects in recent memory, but nobody could have predicted just how great he'd be in his first year with the Las Vegas Raiders. Bowers had 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie.

The receptions and receiving yards totals led all tight ends. He also broke the records for receiving yards by a rookie tight end as well as receptions by a rookie, regardless of position. Mike Ditka was the previous rookie record holder for yards with 1,076, and Puka Nacua had a record 105 receptions as a wide receiver just one year earlier.

Bowers' production on the gridiron was historical, and it led to a lot of fantasy points. In fact, Bowers was first among tight ends with 262.7 fantasy points in PPR leagues. His 150.7 points in standard formats only trailed George Kittle, a longtime great tight end.

Including wide receivers, Bowers ranked ninth among all pass catchers for PPR points. Getting elite receiver production out of a tight end is a luxury, and it is why Bowers will be drafted high in fantasy leagues this year.

Brock Bowers' 2025 fantasy football projections

Bowers' production in 2025 should be in line with what he did in 2024. ESPN predicts him to catch 110 balls for 1,154 yards and six touchdowns. Surpassing his receptions and yards totals won't be easy, considering he had a historic rookie season, but Bowers could catch more touchdowns in year two.

The quarterback play in Las Vegas was horrendous in 2024. Bowers could get a boost from having Geno Smith throwing him the football. Smith has 71 touchdown passes in the last three seasons, two seasons of which he made the Pro Bowl.

Furthermore, a competent rushing attack could take some of the defensive pressure away from Bowers. The Raiders drafted Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty in the first round, and his presence could open up the offense for Bowers.

Fantasy football tight end rankings

Bowers is the clear-cut No. 1 tight end in 2025, although there are some players at his position on his tail. In addition to the aforementioned Kittle, LaPorta, Kincaid, and McBride, who can all have big years in 2025, Kelce is still hanging around on a dynasty with the best quarterback in the league.

The only other thing that could hold Bowers down and prevent him from living up to being a fringe first-round fantasy pick is that he thrives as much as a blocker as he does as a pass catcher. Even so, the Raiders will likely be bad in 2025, which will force the team to pass often.

The Raiders have the worst receiving corps in the NFL, so there aren't really any other options for Smith to throw to besides Bowers. Fantasypros.com lists Bowers as the No. 18 overall player this year. The Georgia product has an average draft position of 18.4.