Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is celebrating his 29th birthday Wednesday in Las Vegas and got some surprises when he walked into a room for an NBA In-Season Tournament press conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo got a 29th birthday surprise at the Bucks’ In-Season Tournament press conference 🥳 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/ynO3mXOhvc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 6, 2023

Birthday balloons were tied to the chair and a visor was on the table when Giannis Antetokounmpo got to the room, and he genuinely looked appreciative of the gesture shown to him.

Even though it's a special day for Antetokounmpo, it's still all business for the Bucks star, as his team remains in contention for The NBA Cup — the ultimate prize (apart from the $500,000 for each player) in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks looking to advance to NBA In-Season Tournament finals

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are coming off a huge 146-122 win in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Tuesday against the New York Knicks, with the do-it-all forward leading his team with 35 points to go with 10 assists, eight rebounds, and three steals in 34 minutes of action on the floor.

It's amazing to see the growth and maturity of Giannis Antetokounmpo as a person and as a player during his time in the NBA. He was a virtual unknown to casual fans when the Bucks selected him 15th overall in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft, but he's turned into one of the most recognizable faces not just in the league but in the sports realm in general.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are scheduled to play Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in the semifinals of the tournament this Thursday. The winner of that matchup will advance to the finals and square off versus the victor of the other semis matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans.