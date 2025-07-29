Myles Turner may be settling into his new role with the Milwaukee Bucks, but his connection with former teammate Tyrese Haliburton is still very much intact. After Haliburton announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Jade Jones, Turner was quick to respond with a message that captured years of camaraderie and shared history.

Haliburton shared the life update through a touching Instagram post, which included a series of photos from his proposal at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, the very court where he played college basketball for Iowa State.

“The place where our story started, and where our next chapter begins❤️💍,” Haliburton said in the caption. The romantic gesture touched fans and friends alike, drawing hundreds of congratulatory comments.

Among the most notable responses was one from Myles Turner, who commented, “🫶🏾 Congrats Y’all!” Though short and understated, the message carried weight, especially for those who followed the close relationship the two built during their time with the Indiana Pacers.

Turner and Haliburton spent three NBA seasons together in Indiana, from 2022 to 2025. Turner, who had been the longest-tenured Pacer since joining the team in 2015, served as a mentor and on-court partner to Haliburton, who arrived in a trade from the Sacramento Kings. Together, they helped revive the Pacers’ postseason hopes, culminating in a dramatic run to the 2025 NBA Finals.

Their chemistry was evident in their style of play. Haliburton’s precision as a playmaker paired well with Turner’s versatility on both ends of the floor. More than just a pick-and-roll combo, they developed a mutual respect and friendship that showed in every interview, practice clip, and highlight reel.

That connection remains strong even after Turner’s recent move to Milwaukee. The veteran center signed a four-year deal worth over $107 million during the offseason. His move gives the Bucks a key defensive upgrade and another playoff-tested veteran to support star Giannis Antetokounmpo. While Turner now wears a different jersey, his congratulatory comment to Haliburton served as a reminder that some bonds go deeper than the scoreboard.

Turner’s message came during a period of both celebration and challenge for Haliburton. Just weeks before the engagement news, Haliburton suffered a torn right Achilles tendon during Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The injury cut short his breakout season and will likely sideline him for the entire 2025–26 campaign. Haliburton, known for his positivity, addressed the setback in a social media post, saying, “At 25, I’ve already learned that God never gives us more than we can handle.”

Through it all, Haliburton continues to receive support from across the league, and Turner’s public message added a layer of sincerity that fans deeply appreciated.

Milwaukee Bucks fans are now seeing firsthand what Indiana fans already know. Myles Turner is more than just a shot-blocking machine or a dependable big man; he’s a class act. His simple but genuine message to Tyrese Haliburton reflects a loyalty and sportsmanship that extend well beyond the hardwood.