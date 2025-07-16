Bradley Beal is officially signing with the Los Angeles Clippers after agreeing to a buyout with the Phoenix Suns. However, reports indicate that the Milwaukee Bucks were one of the teams in the mix to sign the veteran guard. Shortly after Beal chose L.A., Milwaukee announced a move of its own.

Reports indicate that Chris Livingston, who is 21 years old, is signing a one-year, $2.3 million contract with the Bucks, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Livingston was a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

“The Milwaukee Bucks are re-signing forward Chris Livingston on a fully guaranteed one-year, $2.3 million deal, Rich Paul and Brandon Cavanaugh of Klutch Sports tell ESPN. Livingston, the 58th pick in the 2023 NBA draft, receives a third consecutive year on a guaranteed contract.”

Livingston has flashed solid potential during the Summer League, as he is averaging 20.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 37.5% from deep. The prospect forward has the potential of making a name for himself in Milwaukee, as he could be a nice backup plan for the Bucks after missing out on Bradley Beal.

Before the 32-year-old guard opted to sign with the Clippers, the Bucks were one of the teams to make an effort to sign Beal, per insider Brett Siegel. Other teams in the mix included the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors; however, both organizations were only able, or willing, to offer the league minimum.

“The Bucks made a very strong push to sign Bradley Beal, who was interested in MIL, league sources told ClutchPoints. The Heat were only able to offer a minimum contract after trading for Norman Powell. Golden State also wasn't willing to offer more than the minimum.”

So, the Bucks go a different route while Bradley Beal goes to Los Angeles. Beal will hope to bounce back after ending his tenure with the Suns poorly. He still has plenty of juice and can provide solid scoring for L.A. Beal ended the 2024-25 campaign averaging 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while owning a 49.7% field goal percentage and going 38.5% from beyond the arc.