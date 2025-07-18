Milwaukee Bucks GM Jon Horst wasn't sure he'd be able to keep Bobby Portis amid free agency. That was a decision entirely up to the veteran center. Before Portis agreed to a three-year, $44 million deal to stay with the Bucks, Horst says it took tough negotiating between he and Bobby's agent, Mark Bartelstein. Jon also admitted he couldn't envision Milwaukee's 2025-26 campaign without its hard-nosed veteran big man.

Horst said he was afraid to lose Portis in an interview with The Athletic's Eric Nehm.

“I was nervous as hell. I did not want to go through a season, a practice, a day without Bobby Portis as part of the team that I’m a part of. I think Bobby is so much the ethos of who we are. He is the underdog. He fights. He grinds,” Horst said. “There’s no one that cares more, in my opinion, about the Milwaukee Bucks than Bobby. He loves the Milwaukee Bucks. He feels like it’s a family, it’s a city and a fan base that’s embraced him. It’s an organization that’s embraced him.

“And he continues to give back to our organization and take less on the margins and do different things here and there. I felt like it was a tough negotiation with his agent, Mark Bartelstein, who I love in this business as much as anybody, and I thought we got to the right place. But it was a tough negotiation,” Horst concluded.

Bobby Portis chose to stick with Bucks via free agency

Article Continues Below

After declining a player option, worth $13.4 million, for 2025-26, Bucks veteran center Bobby Portis extended his deal to a three-year deal, worth $44 million. Bucks GM Jon Horst considered Portis an intregal part of the team's culture, which was why he was nervous to lose Bobby to another team.

However, in the end, it a Portis' choice to stay in town.

“Bobby chose us. Bobby wasn’t short on options, but he wanted to be here. He wants to win, and he wants to with this group of guys. He loves playing with Giannis. He loves the things that we’ve done in free agency. He was high on the guys that we brought back. He and I talked a lot about the roster and just his thoughts on different guys. And I’m just really excited he’s with us.”

Portis averaged 13.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in just 25.1 minutes per game last season.