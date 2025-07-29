For most young NBA players, sharing the court with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James would be a career-defining moment. For his son, Bronny James, it was something else entirely. It was a milestone he’d rather not relive.

In his first NBA appearance alongside his father during the Lakers' 2024-25 season opener, Bronny checked in for a brief three-minute stretch. He missed both of his shot attempts. And even now, months later, he still hasn’t watched the film.

“I just think that if you know me, I don't really like the spotlight in big moments,” he said. “I mean, it was a great experience to be part of because it was the first son-father duo. But I'm a chill guy. I don't like [all that]. It comes with it. But yeah, I don't really like to go back. I mean, I'll watch my good performances where I have some minutes under my belt, but I'm not going to go and watch that.”

His hesitance to revisit the moment speaks volumes. For Bronny, the hype and historical significance of playing with LeBron isn’t the focus—it’s the grind. After surviving cardiac arrest just two summers ago and fighting for a place in JJ Redick’s rotation, Bronny is focused on growth, not nostalgia.

Lakers' Bronny James's growth hasn't been easy

That growth hasn’t been easy. His rookie year was riddled with challenges. Featuring poor performances, intense media scrutiny, and a brutally honest “welcome to the NBA” moment in Philadelphia. But it also featured moments of resilience, including a strong close to the G League season and flashes of promise during summer league play.

Now entering his second season, Bronny’s priorities are clear: improve his cardio, tighten his defense, and build his confidence brick by brick. With support from Redick, his G League coach Zach Guthrie, and teammate Gabe Vincent, Bronny is learning what it takes to earn minutes, not be handed them.

His famous last name might have opened the door. But if Bronny’s going to walk through it and stay in the league, he’ll have to do it on his terms. Quietly. Steadily. Out of the spotlight.