Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has officially committed to representing Greece in the upcoming FIBA EuroBasket 2025 tournament, NBA insider Marc Stein shared. With group stage games set in Cyprus and Riga, Latvia, and the tournament tipping off on August 27, Antetokounmpo’s decision comes at a pivotal moment, not just for Greek basketball but for the Bucks' franchise as well.

The two-time NBA MVP will headline a 19-player preliminary roster announced by head coach Vassilis Spanoulis, with games set to start on August 28 against Italy. He’ll join his brother Kostas, along with veteran players like Kostas Sloukas and Tyler Dorsey, in a renewed push for Greece’s first EuroBasket title since 2005.

This isn’t just another international outing for the “Greek Freak.” After a summer filled with speculation about his future in Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo’s decision to play for Greece reveals a player grounded in purpose. At a recent event in Athens held by the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation, Giannis emphasized his deep connection to his homeland, stating, “When I retire, I plan to stay here. Always in Athens. Athens is my home.”

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo dreams of a homecoming

He even hinted at a future reunion with his brothers at Filathlitikos. In this Athens-based club, his journey began: “We can go back and play for Filathlitikos… promote it to the first division.”

This summer’s EuroBasket is personal. Antetokounmpo has long used international play as both a source of pride and motivation. His prior stints in FIBA competition, including the 2024 Paris Olympics, saw him dominate opponents, averaging 27 points on nearly 69% shooting.

For Bucks fans, the message is clear: while questions about Giannis’ long-term NBA future remain, especially with his potential free agency looming in 2027, his commitment to greatness is unwavering. He’s preparing to lead Greece to continental glory this summer, and Milwaukee back to title contention this fall.