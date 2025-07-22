The Milwaukee Bucks have spoken out for the first time about Damian Lillard’s return to the Portland Trail Blazers following his release earlier this offseason. According to a report from Keith Smith of Spotrac, a Bucks front office executive and a team coach shared candid remarks during NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas, where the Charlotte Hornets were crowned champions.

Lillard, who was waived by the Bucks in a surprise move to clear cap space, signed with the Trail Blazers last Thursday. The three-year, $42 million deal reunites him with the franchise where he spent the first 11 seasons of his career. The contract includes a player option in 2027–28 and a rare no-trade clause, signaling Portland’s full commitment to the 35-year-old guard.

“That was really, really hard,” a Bucks front office executive told Smith. “Dame is such a great player, and we’re all thrilled that he landed back home in Portland. It’s also hard to take that kind of cap hit in immovable salary for a long time. But when you have Giannis (Antetokounmpo), you have to be willing to do what it takes to win and maximize your time with him.”

Bucks reflect on Damian Lillard's Trail Blazers return after signing Myles Turner

Lillard averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists in 58 games for Milwaukee last season before suffering a torn Achilles during the team’s first-round playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers. While his time with the Bucks was short-lived, the decision to part ways was described as a necessary sacrifice to position the franchise for long-term success.

“I know you’re a Moneyball guy from your tweets. ‘Adapt or die,’ right?” the same executive told Smith. “When you have a player as good as Giannis, you have to be continually willing to do what it takes to win. That’s what we did.”

Milwaukee used the newly opened cap space to sign Myles Turner to a four-year, $107 million contract. The veteran center, who spent the past 10 seasons with the Pacers, was viewed as a key addition to bolster the team’s defensive identity and preserve continuity around Antetokounmpo.

“When we signed Brook (Lopez) forever ago, it was because we knew adding a floor spacer that could protect the rim next to Giannis would make us hard to deal with on both ends,” a Bucks coach told Smith. “We’re doing the same with Myles. He’s not exactly the same as Brook, but we don’t have to completely change our identity with Myles either. That’s huge for continuity.”

The Bucks have prioritized surrounding Antetokounmpo with a versatile and defensively sound roster in an effort to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference. While Lillard’s departure came with emotional and financial implications, team personnel have expressed confidence that Turner’s arrival — and the flexibility it provides — better aligns with their long-term goals.

As Lillard begins the final chapters of his career back in Portland, Milwaukee continues to reshape its roster around its two-time MVP.