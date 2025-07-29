The Milwaukee Bucks did not have a first round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft as it belonged to the New Orleans Pelicans via the Jrue Holiday trade from a few years ago. The only draft pick the Bucks had was the No. 47 overall pick which they used on Bogoljub Markovic. But after a promising summer league in Las Vegas, it appears as if the Bucks will have to wait for their rookie big man to make his NBA debut.

Despite a solid showing for the Bucks in summer league, Bogoljub Markovic is expected to postpone his NBA rookie year and play overseas in Serbia for the 2025-26 season, as per Dana Garuder of Hoops Rumors. Markovic is set to play for Mega Superbet, and the team announced the news on their website.

Overall, the news isn’t too surprising given the Bucks’ current roster configuration. If they truly needed Markovic this season, they probably could have cleared a spot for him somehow. But as it stands, the Bucks have all 15 of the standard roster spots filled, and all three of their two-way contracts occupied. Markovic would have been a good candidate for a two-way contract this season, but this way the Bucks still get to keep his draft rights while evaluating other prospects.

Article Continues Below

The Bucks will have one rookie on their roster, however, for the 2025-26 season in undrafted Alabama guard Mark Sears. Sears agreed to a two-way contract with the Bucks almost immediately after the draft concluded.

But the Bucks have a lot to be optimistic about regarding Markovic. He played in all five of the team’s summer league games in Las Vegas at a little over 16 minutes per game. He averaged 8.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists with splits of 48.3 percent shooting from the field, 15.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The 2025-26 season is shaping up to be a big one of the Bucks as they continue to fend off rumors of a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo departure.

More Milwaukee Bucks News
Pete Nance wearing a Milwaukee Bucks jersey in the middle, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner around him
1 undrafted Bucks 2025 Summer League player who could make rosterEnzo Flojo ·
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Bucks rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo sparking more buzz in NBA circles than LeBron James’ futureDavid Yapkowitz ·
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives the lane against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) in the second half at Moda Center.
Blazers’ Damian Lillard reveals immediate Jrue Holiday message after Bucks releaseJosh Davis ·
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo makes EuroBasket 2025 plans with Greece officialEvan Dammarell ·
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Bucks acquired Myles Turner during the NBA Free Agency.
Bucks’ Myles Turner draws Brook Lopez comparisonYasmin Edañol ·
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) looks on during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.
How Bucks feel about Damian Lillard returning to BlazersJulian Ojeda ·