One of the biggest NBA rumors this offseason that just won’t die is the LeBron James’ potential future with the Los Angeles Lakers. James opted into his contract for the 2025-26 season and has not at all suggested that he won’t play out this season with the Lakers. But following cryptic comments made by his agent Rich Paul, the NBA world lit up with speculation that James could ultimately be traded. But apparently there is a bigger topic at hand than James’ future, and that’s Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks have made moves this offseason towards contending in what’s shaping up to be a wide-open Eastern Conference. But still, NBA teams are reportedly watching Giannis Antetokounmpo’s situation with the Bucks much more closely than LeBron James and the Lakers, as per longtime NBA insider Marc Stein.

The offseason of 2027 is shaping up to potentially be a major one. Both Antetokounmpo and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic can enter unrestricted free agency should they decline their player options and/or fail to reach a contract extension with their current teams. NBA teams are already positioning themselves for that situation, as per ClutchPoints Lakers insider Anthony Irwin.

Since the Bucks won the NBA championship in 2021, they have failed to get out of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The Bucks have suffered three straight opening round playoff eliminations, although injuries have played a factor in that.

Antetokounmpo remains one of the elite players in the NBA and was selected to his ninth consecutive All-Star appearance. He appeared in 67 games this past season at a little over 34 minutes per game. He averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocked shots with splits of 60.1 percent shooting from the field, 22.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 61.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line. During the Bucks’ opening round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Antetokounmpo put up 33.0 points per game.