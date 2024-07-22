Former Boston Celtics G League guard DJ Steward was signed to a two-way contract by the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Steward participated in the NBA Summer League with the Bulls, and he played very well, earning him this contract. Steward led the team in points and assists during Summer League. Now, the Chicago native has a contract with his hometown team.

“The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has signed guard DJ Steward to a two-way contract,” The Bulls announced in a press release. “ Steward, 6-2, 162, appeared in 32 games (five starts) with the Maine Celtics, the Boston Celtics G League Affiliate, in 2023-24 – averaging 19.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.8 steals in 29.7 minutes. Steward tallied 18 games with 20-plus points and scored 30 or more points on two occasions a season ago, alongside three double-doubles. He was one of six G League players in 2023-24 to average at least 19.0 points per game across 30 or more games played. The Chicago, Ill. native was named G League Player of the Week for games played from March 11-17, 2024 – posting averages of 27.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game during that span, which was a part of a nine-game 20-plus point scoring streak (2/25/24-3/21/24). This marked the longest such streak of his G League career.”

As you can see, DJ Steward has played very well during his time in the G League, and he is hoping that he can do the same with the Bulls.

DJ Steward played well during NBA Summer League

DJ Steward looked great for the Bulls during Summer League. He led the team averaging 17.4 PPG and he also led the team averaging 6.4 APG. He was fourth on the team in steals with 1.4 per game and third in minutes with 29.1 MPG.

Prior to the NBA, Steward spent his time with the Duke basketball team. He played one season with the Blue Devils and averaged 13 PPG, 2.4 APG and 3.9 RPG.

We'll see if Steward can find a permanent stay with the Bulls.