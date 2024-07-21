NBA and sports reporter Shams Charania is getting a ton of flack online for posting on X about President Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race. In a strange twist of fate, Charania was actually completely correct, as Biden announced he is not seeking a second term as President of the United States.

That didn't stop the hate for Charania, however.

Others decided to use more humor to highlight the situation.

Others were a bit more cynical about the Earth-shattering news.

In a stunning move that will forever shake Presidential politics, President Biden announced Sunday he would be withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race. Biden won the 2020 election over former President Donald Trump. The two were set to face off each other again in the 2024 cycle.

Joe Biden struggled after Presidential debate to assuage critics

A disappointing performance in the Presidential debate for Biden caused several Democratic allies to call on him to leave the race. Despite insisting he would stay in, Biden decided to change course. The future of the race is completely up in the air as of Sunday, with no clear picture of who will be the Democratic nominee for President in 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris is one of several Democrats likely to contend for the nomination.

It is quite possible that Shams Charania has an inside track on what is going on inside the White House. The Athletic sports reporter seemed to know what was going on, before Biden released a letter to his X account announcing that he was stepping away from Presidential politics. The president will continue to serve the remainder of his term. He will leave the White House in January 2025.

The presidential election is in November. The Democratic National Convention is set for August 19-22 in Chicago. A presidential nominee is most likely going to be set then. Former President Trump awaits whoever that will be. There are several other candidates in the race, including Robert Kennedy Jr.

Shams Charania may very well have the inside track on who that person will be. Time will tell how accurate he is in future news cycles.