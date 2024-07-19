Never has the NBA seen someone drafted in the second round — and as the 55th overall pick, no less — get so much attention as Bronny James has had. Playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, the franchise with the biggest fanbase, already casts a huge spotlight on him, and being the firstborn son of one of the greatest basketball players of all time, LeBron James, only serves to ramp up the pressure on Bronny to succeed — beginning in Summer League.

After a rough start to life in the California Classic and in Vegas, it looks as though Bronny has turned a major corner. On Thursday night, in the Lakers' fourth Vegas Summer League game, James played well yet again in an encore to his solid performance against the Atlanta Hawks, and during a back-to-back at that. In a 93-89 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, James put up 13 points, five rebounds, and three assists on 5-10 shooting from the field and 1-3 shooting from three — overcoming his efficiency woes in the early goings of the exhibition season. He also added two blocks for good measure.

There is nothing that Lakers fans want more than for Bronny James to succeed. There is a mountain of pressure on the young kid due to the name he carries, but all he wants to do is play basketball. But now, he is becoming more and more confident in his own skin, and fans are celebrating the good trajectory of his development as a player.

Putting together a string of good games in Summer League isn't for everyone. Just ask the second overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, Alex Sarr, who has, yet again, stunk up the joint — making Bronny James' solid outing for the Lakers look that much better in comparison.

Sure, Bronny James may not project to be a star-caliber player in the future. But if he keeps up this level of play and continues to work hard, the Lakers definitely have a keeper in their hands.

Bronny James shows out for the Lakers

A 13-point, 5-10 night isn't exactly needle-moving. But relative to where Bronny James started in Summer League, then that represents a major improvement. He made just seven of his first 31 field goal attempts in the first four games of the exhibition season (California Classic and in Vegas), which is good for a horrible 22.5 percent from the field. That is not NBA-level play, no matter how one slices it.

This was why Jaylen Brown was moved enough to say that Bronny may not belong in the NBA just yet in a moment that went viral immediately. Indeed, there was no reason to think that James was developing at a fast enough pace to warrant a spot on the Lakers' main roster instead of getting some reps in the G-League.

But on Wednesday and Thursday, Bronny showed why he once was one of the most tantalizing prospects in high school basketball. James has shot a combined 10-21 from the floor over his past two games and he has made 3-8 three-pointers — not elite, but promising nonetheless.

James, indeed, looked very confident over his past two outings. There was a zip in his step that was missing in his first few games. He has the body language of someone who belongs, dribbling with purpose and passing the ball around with intent.

His calling card will be on the defensive end of the floor, and that remained consistent as ever over the past two games. He was chasing opposing guards tirelessly over screens, even swatting a three-point attempt from behind. That rearview defense is a hallmark of great defenders, and the Lakers rookie is earning his keep as someone who never gives up on a play.

There are still, of course, plenty of room for him to grow. He takes off far too early when he drives to the hoop, and he could serve to tighten up his handle if he were to become more of a play initiator. But for now, the Lakers have to be pleased with what they're seeing out of the 55th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft.