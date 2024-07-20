LeBron James has talked many times about his dream to play in the NBA alongside his son Bronny James, and now, his dream is becoming a reality after Bronny was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers. But Stephen A. Smith thinks LeBron might have bitten off more than he can chew.

The media and fan attention during Summer League on Bronny, the 55th overall pick in the draft, has been extraordinary, but it is expected to go to another level when Bronny and his father share the locker room and the floor together.

On his podcast, the “Stephen A. Smith Show,” Smith predicted that LeBron may not be able to handle the scrutiny and questions that will be asked with Bronny on the Lakers.

“I'm telling you right now; [LeBron's] gonna blow a gasket. LeBron's gonna lose it,” Smith said. “I don't care how composed he is, I don't care how good he is, I don't care how composed and professional and in line he has been throughout his illustrious career, taking a high road, as he said. This is his son. There's only but so much he's going to take. If he keeps getting bombarded with questions about Bronny every day because Bronny is on that bench in uniform, and in the locker room pre-game and post-game.

“I'm just making the suggestion; until he's ready, he should be in the G-League. Until he's ready. Only because I think if he's in the locker room, they're going to bother LeBron James. They're going to bombard him every day, and if they don't bother him, they're gonna bother Bronny, and LeBron's gonna lose it. What father you know's gonna sit idly by and let you bother his son?”

LeBron James fulfilling his dream to play with Bronny

Over the years, LeBron James has spoken about his desire to play alongside one of his sons. Bronny, LeBron and Savannah James' eldest child, appeared well on his way to doing so after becoming a four-star recruit and a highly sought-after prospect in high school. However, Bronny went into cardiac arrest during a summer workout in July 2023. While Bronny recovered after it was determined a congenital heart defect caused the cardiac arrest, his freshman season at USC was upended.

Bronny played his first college game on Dec. 10, more than a month after USC began its regular season, and things just never went smoothly for him. Used as a reserve for most of the season, Bronny averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 19 minutes per game. His shooting was arguably the most worrying part of his game; he shot 48.1% on two-pointers, 26.7% on threes, and 67.6% at the free-throw line.

Fortunately, Bronny had a strong showing at the NBA Draft Combine, which seemed to reinvigorate some of the interest in him. And now, after being selected with the sixth-to-last pick, Bronny will fulfill his father's dream of playing alongside him in the NBA.