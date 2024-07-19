Many athletes use any critical remark as bulletin material to drive them forward in their career. While no one still knows for sure what NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown said about Bronny James, the Los Angeles Lakers rookie has noticeably improved since the Boston Celtics star's alleged remarks during Monday's Summer League game.

Lip readers concluded that Brown, while speaking to girlfriend and former Chicago Sky player Kysre Gondrezick, said “I don't think Bronny is a pro.” The 27-year-old did not acknowledge the purported statement but took to social media to endorse both LeBron and Bronny James.

In the Lakers' last two Summer League contests, the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft has drastically improved. After struggling mightily to start his professional career, James finally flashed an effective offensive game. He started off hot in Wednesday's win against the Atlanta Hawks and posted his most complete showing on Thursday night.

The 19-year-old scored 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting, grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists in LA's 93-89 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The efficient performance prompted a response from Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Chet Holmgren.

“Looked like a pro,” the 2024 All-Rookie First-Team selection said on X, formerly Twitter, when replying to a post of James' stat line. Naturally, most fans are going to interpret his words as a jab to Brown. However, Holmgren quickly dispelled that notion with a simple “no” retort when someone directly asked if he was throwing shade at the guard.

One has to wonder why he chose those exact words, though, if he was not intending to troll him. Perhaps Holmgren was referring to all who doubt Bronny James' NBA potential, but if Brown did express clear skepticism in the video, then he would also be among that group, no? In any case, Chet Holmgren is a Bronny believer.

Lakers' Bronny James is making strides after rough start

The narrative surrounding James throughout his NBA career and especially during the 2024-25 campaign will be “is he wrongly taking up a roster spot because of his family name?” Many current and former players have come to his defense, brushing off concerns about his offensive skill set and ceiling. 25 points across two Summer League games is not enough to quiet the justified criticism of James' insufficient production, but it does show obvious growth.

Considering the former USC guard underwent a serious health incident less than a year ago, it is certainly possible that he is still looking to regain his rhythm. While shooting has long been a concern, there are flashes of a competent offensive talent. James displayed impressive touch at the basket and footwork versus the Cavs. Most importantly, he looked comfortable on the court.

There is still a long way to go, but Bronny James is encouraging Lakers fans with the progress he is making. Chet Holmgren, who quickly assimilated into the Thunder's system after missing the entire 2022-23 season with a right foot injury, definitely likes what he is now seeing from the rookie.

It should be noted, however, that Jaylen Brown simply shared a viewpoint in a casual conversation without knowing he was on camera. He did not actively skewer James. While there are those who spew vitriol at the prospect, as is often the case on social media regardless of the subject in question, conversations about his ability are inevitable.

James is adamant about ignoring the chatter as best he can, and maybe the rest of the NBA world can follow suit. Otherwise, the number of strong reactions from both sides of the aisle will leave everyone exhausted before next season even begins.