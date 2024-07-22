Baker Mayfield surprised NFL observers last year, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is headed for another good season, according to his offensive coordinator. Mayfield said he’s hyped over one of his weapons reverting to an old role.

Mayfield told bucswire.com he thinks Chris Godwin’s return to the slot will increase the effectiveness of the Bucs’ offense.

“Obviously any time you can say you're putting Chris Godwin back somewhere where he's comfortable, it's pretty good,” Mayfield said. “It's good to be able to adjust.”

Buccaneers' QB Baker Mayfield likes his receiver group

Of course Godwin is a key figure as a seven-year veteran. He told buccaneers.com he also likes the move back to the inside.

“I think the flexibility of being inside allows me to be able to be more creative and allows me to be more involved in the run game without it being so obvious,” Godwin said. “It allows other guys to move around as well. That seems to be part of the emphasis of the offense, too, allowing guys to be versatile and playing in whatever spots we need to be.”

Godwin is skilled, disciplined and unselfish, and those qualities have made him a rock-solid performer. He has four 1,000-yard seasons, including the last three in a row. Godwin will be counted on to get open quickly, especially if the Buccaneers' offensive line — ranked No. 17 in the NFL by Pro Football Focus — doesn't hold up.

Godwin gets support from wideout teammate Mike Evans, who is still one of the NFL's best with 10 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons since entering the league in 2014.

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles told si.com Godwin is going back home, position-wise.

Rookie WR Jalen McMillan also in the picture

Along with established veteran stars Godwin and Evans, Mayfield can sling the ball to Trey Palmer along with rookie Jalen McMillan, who came to Tampa via the third round of the NFL Draft.

“Jalen McMillan is a young stud,” Mayfield said. “I think he’s got a ton of potential. For him to be able step into a receiver room with guys like Mike and Chris, and even somebody like Sterling (Shepard), and be able to learn from those guys and understand how they prepare. That's what separates those guys — especially Mike and Chris. And they do it completely different. Chris is always in the building and Mike does his own thing. But they both show up ready to go, no matter what.”

Mayfield said McMillan will catch up along the way.

“It's something he can learn,” Mayfield said. “Whatever routine works for you. Jalen can pick up on it and figure it out for himself. I'm looking forward to him growing throughout this process and bringing him up to speed.”