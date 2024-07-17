Victor Oladipo was once a budding star in the Association. But after far too many injuries, the guard has had a difficult time finding a permanent home in the league. As of right now, he's a free agent after being waived by the Memphis Grizzlies in April before even playing a game for them.

The two-time All-Star worried NBA fans on Wednesday morning, igniting possible retirement rumors after posting a rather cryptic message on X:

“Good morning I just want to let everyone know it’s a very different time in my life and I can’t share my time and energy anymore. I want to make everyone happy and be there for everybody especially those I care about, but I’m now called to walk a different path. I hope everyone can respect and understand that. You’ll soon see why. Peace be Unto You. #OlaHim🤹🏿‍♂️🥷🏾🤲🏿”

That surely sounds like Oladipo is considering retirement after 10 seasons. For what it's worth, the ex-Indiana Hoosier didn't play at all in 2023-24.

Injuries derailed Victor Oladipo's career

Victor Oladipo came into the NBA in 2013 with the Orlando Magic and quickly made his presence felt. Each season after that, his numbers improved, averaging a career-best 23.1 points in 75 contests in 2017-18 with the Indiana Pacers. Following the season, however, everything went downhill.

Oladipo hasn't played more than 42 games in a single campaign since then and has bounced around quite a bit. He spent two seasons with the Heat but suited up a mere 50 times. While Oladipo still showed flashes of brilliance off the bench, he simply couldn't stay healthy. In the 2023 playoffs, he tore the patellar tendon in his left knee.

That summer, Miami traded him to the OKC Thunder, one of his former squads, before they sent Dipo to the Houston Rockets, another team he once played for. Oladipo didn't last long there either as the Rockets shipped him to Memphis who quickly waived him.

It's completely understandable why Oladipo is feeling dejected about his basketball career. He's had nothing but bad luck.

Fans react to Oladipo tweet

NBA fans were worried about Oladipo's well-being after he posted the message, sending him their best wishes:

Victor Oladipo then posted this video shortly after:

Perhaps Oladipo isn't talking about basketball at all? Maybe it's something to do with his personal life? By the sounds of his first message though, it does feel like he's referring to his career.

One person can only take so much disappointment. There's no questioning Oladipo's abilities, he just can't seem to stay on the court.

Moving on to the next chapter in his life could be the best move. We hope Victor Oladipo is okay. That's the most important thing.