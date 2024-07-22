The Detroit Tigers will travel to Ohio to begin a four-game series with the divisional rival Cleveland Guardians on Monday at Progressive Field. It's an American League Central showdown as we reveal our MLB odds series and make a Tigers-Guardians prediction and pick.

Tigers-Guardians Projected Starters

Tarik Skubal vs. Carlos Carasco

Tarik Skubal (10-3) with a 2.41 ERA

Last Start: Skubal was efficient in his last outing, going six innings, allowing two earned runs and two hits, striking out eight, and walking one in a no-decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

2024 Road Splits: Skubal is 4-3 with a 2.93 ERA over 10 starts away from Comerica Park.

Carlos Carasco (3-7) with a 5.02 ERA

Last Start: Carasco went five innings in his previous outing, allowing two runs, one earned, six hits, struck out three, and walked one in a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

2024 Home Splits: Carasco is 2-3 with a 4.66 ERA over seven starts at Progressive Field.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Guardians Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -102

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Guardians

Time: 3:40 PM ET/12:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are still in the wildcard hunt as they trail the Boston Red Sox by five games after taking two of three from the Toronto Blue Jays this past weekend in Toronto. Ultimately, they have been radically inconsistent throughout the season and have not been able to generate a winning streak. It does not help that they have been without Kerry Carpenter for a few months. But they still have some hitters who can produce at the plate.

Riley Greene is one of their better hitters currently in the lineup. However, he has struggled in his career against the Guardians, batting .181 with 13 hits, two home runs, seven RBIs, and seven runs over 17 games. Matt Vierling is the other dynamic weapon in the lineup. Yet, he is hitting only .250 (9 for 36) with one home run, three RBIs, and five runs over his career against the Guardians.

Skubal has done well this season. Yet, he has had some struggles against the Guardians, going 1-2 with a 3.89 ERA over seven starts against them in his career. When Skubal finishes, he will turn it over to a mediocre bullpen that is 18th in team ERA. Jason Foley is the closer in the event that the Tigers take a lead into the ninth inning.

The Tigers will cover the spread if they can clobber the baseball and avoid falling behind in the count. Then, they need Skubal to fool the Guardians' hitters and find the outside zone.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians are the second-best team in the American League. Amazingly, they have excelled at the plate and on the mound. Cleveland has shown a resiliency that continues to flourish. The Guardians also have some talented players who can rake at the plate. Ultimately, these players lead the charge and hope to produce better results than they did this weekend against the San Diego Padres when they lost two of three.

After scoring seven runs in the first game, the Guardians managed one run over the final two. They need better production from Steven Kwan, who went 2 for 10 in the series. Additionally, Jose Ramirez went 3 for 10 with two RBIs, but both came on Friday. Josh Naylor went 0 for 9, failing to do much of anything other than strike out. Therefore, it made things challenging for the Guardians to win when their best hitter struggled constantly.

Carasco has struggled recently but hopes to take down the Tigers. Ultimately, he needs to make his pitches and get ahead in the count. When Carasco finishes his start, he will turn it over to the best bullpen in baseball. Emmanuel Chase will be the man to turn to when the Guardians have the lead in the ninth.

The Guardians will cover the spread if their bats can deliver at the plate and drive in numerous runs. Then, they need Carasco to field a quality start and give the bullpen the chance to shut the door down.

Final Tigers-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Despite being the best team in the American League, the Guardians have struggled against the Tigers this season. Somehow, they are 3-4 against them going into this series. Additionally, the Tigers took three of four from the Guardians when the teams played in Detroit. The Guardians won the last series in Cleveland 2-1. The Tigers are currently 7-0 against the run-line against the Guardians this season, covering the spread in every single game.

Final Tigers-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+164)