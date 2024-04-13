The Chicago Bulls will end their regular season against the New York Knicks as the teams meet at Madison Square Garden in a potential playoff preview. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Bulls-Knicks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Bulls defeated the Washington Wizards 129-127 on Friday at the Verizon Center. They led 65-62 at halftime before holding on. Significantly, rookie Adama Sanoga had his best performance of the year when he had 22 points and 20 rebounds off the bench. Javonte Green led the Bulls with 24 points, while Coby White added 20. Meanwhile, Jevon Carter had 20 points off the bench.
The Bulls were without DeMar DeRozan, who the Bulls opted to rest for the playoffs. Additionally, Nikola Vucivic also did not play due to rest. The Bulls also did not have the services of Alex Caruso and Andre Drummond, who were both out with ankle injuries.
The Knicks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 111-107 at the Garden. Initially, they trailed 30-14 after the first quarter but rallied to win. Jalen Brunson led the way with 30 points. Likewise, Josh Hart added 16 points, while OG Anunoby added 15. Donte DiVincenzo had 14 points. Also, Mitchell Robinson had 15 points off the bench.
The Knicks shot 45.8 percent from the field, including 46.7 percent from the triples. Somehow, they won the game despite losing the board battle 45-31. But the Knicks also forced 12 turnovers. Thus, it helped put them in a position where they are still in consideration for the second seed. The Knicks need to beat the Bulls and need the Orlando Magic to beat the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Knicks are attempting to win the season series. Coincidentally, they have played two games in April already. The Bulls are hoping for better results. Furthermore, they are also hoping to avoid creating another meme for a dunk fail. The Knicks are 6-4 over 10 games against the Bulls, including 3-2 over five at the Garden.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Bulls-Knicks Odds
Chicago Bulls: +16 (-110)
Moneyline: +980
New York Knicks: -16 (-110)
Moneyline: -1800
Over: 214.5 (-110)
Under: 214.5 (-110)
How to Watch Bulls vs. Knicks
Time: 1:10 PM ET/10:10 AM PT
TV: Madison Square Garden Network, NBC Sports Chicago and ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Bulls have already locked the ninth seed and have no chance to move up at all. Therefore, they will play the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in game to determine if they have a chance to make the playoffs.
DeRozan might rest again. If that happens, then it would be a major blow for the Bulls as they attempt to gain momentum. However, the Bulls likely do not care much for this one and will likely rest him again. In general, it's been a tough season for the Bulls, who also lost Zach Lavine for the season. Because of his injury, others have stepped up. White is one example. More recently, Sanoga and Green showed what they could do when they were given a chance to start. Vucivic is also questionable to play in this game.
The Bulls will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball efficiently and avoid turning the ball over. Then, they need to slow down Brunson.
Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Knicks are still in contention for the second seed. The difference between the second and third seed could be the difference between an extra game at the Garden if the Knicks are to make it that far. Also, it sets up so many possibilities considering the Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers, and Philadelphia 76ers are all tied for the fifth spot going into the final day.
Brunson has been extraordinary since the Knicks lost Julius Randle for the season. Now, look for him to continue to emerge as the best player on the court. DiVincenzo has been a great second option for the Knicks when they needed someone to help Brunson. Also, Onunoby has been a great addition since the Knicks acquired him in a trade from the Toronto Raptors. Bogdanovic is also a threat on the floor, being able to hit shots from all angles.
The Knicks will cover the spread if Brunson and friends can shoot the ball well. Then, they need to do better in controlling the boards.
Final Bulls-Knicks Prediction & Pick
The Knicks already defeated the Bulls by 16 points earlier this season at the Garden. Thus, they have beaten this team even when DeRozan and Vucuvic were playing. We are going with the assumption that the Bulls may rest them again. If that happens, this game will get ugly pretty quickly. The Knicks have all the momentum and motivation in the world to win this game. Moreover, they wish to win this and rest their starters for the rest of the game in anticipation of the playoffs. Take the Knicks to win this game and cover the spread.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Bulls-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks: -16 (-110)