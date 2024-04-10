An alley-oop attempt off the backboard did not go according to plan for Chicago Bulls forward Torrey Craig on Tuesday against the New York Knicks.
Andre Drummond knocked the ball loose which led to a fast-break opportunity for Craig. Craig, wanting to motivate the Bulls who were trailing 36-27 at the time, decided to throw an alley-oop off the backboard to himself. Drummond, who was following on the break, thought Craig was passing the ball to him, however.
The result? Drummond almost posterized his own teammate. Instead, both players missed the dunk and the Knicks got the ball back. This would not have been a good look in any scenario, but it is even worse when your team is trailing by nine points.
Craig, Donovan address failed dunk attempt
As seen in the image above, Craig instantly regretted the decision. The Bulls forward addressed the moment after Chicago lost to New York by a final score of 128-117.
“I just wanted to create some excitement and try to give us the edge,” Craig said, via Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic. “Try to create some momentum for us. Obviously, I didn’t know Drum was going to jump after it with me. So it was a miscommunication, or a misinterpretation or whatever. But at the end of the day, I’ve just got to dunk the ball or lay it up. So, I’ll take the blame for that.”
Bulls head coach Billy Donovan certainly was not pleased about the embarrassing debacle.
“We addressed it on the bench,” Donovan said after the game, via Cody Westerland of Audacy's The 670 Score. “Obviously, to me, it was just really disappointing. I’m not going to get into what I said, but you’re down by 10. There was a lot of self-induced things that I thought we contributed to – not only that play but other plays that maybe weren’t as loud as that.
“But that play was disappointing to me. I don’t care really who he was throwing the ball to. I just, we don’t need to be doing that. I’m not going to get into everything I said on the bench, but that’s not what I’m about and it’s not what we should be about.”
To make matters even worse, Andre Drummond would later end up leaving the game with an injury. It was an all-around difficult night for Chicago without question.
Bulls still heading to NBA Play-In Tournament
The Bulls fell to 37-42 following the loss to the Knicks. Yet, despite their losing record, Chicago holds the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference. They are set to participate in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
Overall, it has been a frustrating campaign for Chicago. Between injuries and underperformance, this Bulls squad does not exactly seem like a postseason team. However, they will have a chance to reach the playoffs by winning in the play-in tournament.
Of course, they will need to eliminate moments like the failed alley-oop attempt that occurred on Tuesday. Still, Chicago could make a postseason run if they find some momentum ahead of their upcoming play-in game.