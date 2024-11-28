It was a special night for Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield as he and his teammates took on the Columbus Blue Jackets, and he fittingly scored a goal as a special tribute to the late Johnny Gaudreau.

Among the many tributes pouring in from across the National Hockey League, Caufield made a symbolic gesture by changing his jersey number to 13—the same number Johnny Gaudreau wore during his career with the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets.

During Wednesday's game at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Caufield scored his 13th goal of the season – fittingly, he looked up to the rafters to acknowledge the banner raised in Gaudreau's memory:

Caufield, who was a teammate of Gaudreau's on the international stage while representing Team USA, explained the motivation for his gesture via NHL.com.

“Getting to play with your hero is something that most people only dream of,” Caufield wrote on Instagram before the season. “I was lucky enough to be Johnny’s teammate this past summer (at the 2024 IIHF World Championship) and it didn’t take long to realize how great of a person he was. He was the most welcoming, genuine, and funniest guy I have ever met.”

The goal tied the score at 2-2 midway through the second period.

Cole Caufield's gesture was one of many to honor late Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were tragically killed by a drunk driver while cycling in New Jersey, just one day before they were to attend their sister’s wedding. Their sudden passing prompted an outpouring of grief and condolences from the NHL, professional sports leagues across North America, and beyond.

The heartbreaking loss of the Gaudreau brothers serves as a sobering reminder of the irreversible consequences of driving under the influence.

Reckless and selfish decisions like these devastate families, leaving lives irreparably altered. The Gaudreau family now faces unimaginable grief, all because one person chose to disregard basic responsibility and put others in harm’s way.