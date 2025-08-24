The Los Angeles Dodgers have assembled one of the best rosters in baseball, but their path towards a second straight World Series victory might require All-Star Shohei Ohtani to take on a unique role.

MLB insider Bob Nightengale recently reported that the Dodgers are considering using Ohtani as a reliever once the Postseason arrives. Despite the limitations that would come from such a decision, Los Angeles might determine that his services would make a greater impact from the bullpen.

“The Dodgers are toying with the idea of using Shohei Ohtani in relief during the postseason, but if they do, he would vacate his spot in the lineup when his turn came up to hit,” Nightingale wrote. “If he’s a starter, he’s permitted to stay in the game as a DH after he’s done pitching.”

Across 10 starts this season, Ohtani has tossed 27.1 innings and posted a 4.61 ERA. According to Baseball Savant, he ranks in the 95th percentile in Fastball Velocity.

The 31-year-old has shown that he can be an elite arm, but has not been able to get deep in games since he returned from the elbow injury that kept him off of the mound for more than a year.

Starters such as Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto help form a dangerous rotation that has become healthier over the past few weeks.

“Honestly, right now, watching everybody, it’s a lot better than I thought we were going to be,” Snell said. “This staff’s stacked.”

The Dodgers own a 73-57 record and will likely make the playoffs in some fashion. Only time will tell how they choose to use Ohtani’s arm in October.