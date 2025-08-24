The Los Angeles Dodgers have assembled one of the best rosters in baseball, but their path towards a second straight World Series victory might require All-Star Shohei Ohtani to take on a unique role.

MLB insider Bob Nightengale recently reported that the Dodgers are considering using Ohtani as a reliever once the Postseason arrives. Despite the limitations that would come from such a decision, Los Angeles might determine that his services would make a greater impact from the bullpen.

“The Dodgers are toying with the idea of using Shohei Ohtani in relief during the postseason, but if they do, he would vacate his spot in the lineup when his turn came up to hit,” Nightingale wrote. “If he’s a starter, he’s permitted to stay in the game as a DH after he’s done pitching.”

Across 10 starts this season, Ohtani has tossed 27.1 innings and posted a 4.61 ERA. According to Baseball Savant, he ranks in the 95th percentile in Fastball Velocity.

The 31-year-old has shown that he can be an elite arm, but has not been able to get deep in games since he returned from the elbow injury that kept him off of the mound for more than a year.

Starters such as Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto help form a dangerous rotation that has become healthier over the past few weeks.

“Honestly, right now, watching everybody, it’s a lot better than I thought we were going to be,” Snell said. “This staff’s stacked.”

The Dodgers own a 73-57 record and will likely make the playoffs in some fashion. Only time will tell how they choose to use Ohtani’s arm in October.

More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) stands in the dugout before the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Dodgers fans demand Dave Roberts’ job after brutal loss to PadresMike Gianakos ·
image thumbnail
Dodgers make wrong kind of history not seen since 1958 in back-to-back Padres lossesBrayden Haena ·
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Alex Freeland (76) looks skyward after hititng a solo home run during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts reveals lone bright spot in struggles vs. PadresMatty Breisch ·
San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) and Freddy Fermin (54) celebrate after the Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park.
Padres hit impressive mark not seen since 2010 in win over DodgersAbdullah Imran ·
San Diego Padres pitcher Tanner Scott (66) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning during game two of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Tanner Scott gets real on ‘traitor’ accusations from Padres fansMatty Breisch ·
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell (7) throws a pitch during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
Blake Snell lands on paternity list after loss to PadresMike Gianakos ·