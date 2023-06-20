The Montreal Canadiens have inked forward Sean Monahan to a one-year extension deal, the team announced via the NHL's official website. The contract is worth $1.985 million.

Monahan is coming off just his first season with the Canadiens during the 2022-23 NHL campaign. In just 25 games in Habs threads, Monahan tallied six goals and 11 assists for 17 points. He also had a power play goal and three helpers on the man advantage. The limited action he saw for Montreal was caused by a lower-body injury he sustained in a game against the Vancouver Canucks last December.

The new deal with the Canadiens gives Monahan a fresh start, as he hopes to become 100 percent healthy by the time the 2023-24 NHL regular season rolls around.

Monahan arrived in Montreal after the Canadiens acquired him via a trade with the Calgary Flames in August 2022.  In exchange, the Flames got a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

In an additional report from Chris Johnston of TSN Hockey, it's revealed that Monahan's new contract also comes with games played bonus worth $15,000, which means the total worth of the deal could reach $2 million.

This is not the first notable transaction of the Canadiens since the end of the 2022-23 NHL season. They earlier signed Cole Caufield to a massive eight-year extension contract worth $62.8 million that carries an AAV of $7.85 million.

Monahan was a first-round pick (sixth overall) by the Flames in the 2013 NHL Draft and played a total of nine seasons and 656 games with Calgary.

So far in his career, Monahan has 218 goals and 261 assists in 681 games.

 