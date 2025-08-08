As Stephen Curry prepares for his 16th NBA season with the Golden State Warriors, the four-time champion made it clear that his motivation for continuing to play comes down to one thing: chasing another title.

Speaking Friday on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Curry said his focus remains on positioning the Warriors to contend, even if they aren’t projected as favorites entering the 2025–26 season.

“I truly believe we can be championship relevant in the sense of we’re probably not going to be the favorite in any conversation, but we have a team that’s capable of achieving that level again – knowing all that we’ve been through over the last 13 years and those four trophies over there,” Curry said. “So to add to that would be amazing and I think it’s realistic to build towards that. I think for me that’s literally the only thing I’m playing for at this point.”

Curry, 37, remains the centerpiece of Golden State’s roster. Last season, he averaged 24.5 points, six assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from three across 70 games. His production helped the Warriors finish 48–34 and secure the seventh seed in the Western Conference, aided by the midseason acquisition of Jimmy Butler III from the Miami Heat.

However, the Warriors’ playoff run ended in the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Curry suffered a hamstring injury in Game 1 of that series and did not return, as Golden State dropped the matchup in five games.

With training camp and the new season approaching in October, the Warriors are navigating a tense contract standoff with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. Negotiations have reportedly stalled over a two-year, $45 million offer that includes a team option in the second year. The proposed structure would require Kuminga to waive the implied no-trade clause he would receive if he signed a standard one-year qualifying offer.

The 22-year-old forward has been a key part of Golden State’s young core, averaging 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds last season while showing progress on both ends of the floor. His future with the franchise has been a focal point of the Warriors’ offseason, with the front office balancing long-term flexibility and retaining emerging talent.

In addition to the Kuminga negotiations, Golden State has reportedly explored a potential sign-and-trade for Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey, who is facing a similar restricted free agency situation in Chicago. Giddey, 22, has averaged 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists over his four-year career, and his playmaking could provide another dimension to the Warriors’ backcourt alongside Curry.

For Curry, the path forward is defined by his championship ambitions. As he enters Year 16, the Warriors face the challenge of blending experienced veterans with younger talent while addressing roster needs through potential trades or free agent signings. Whether they can return to title contention will hinge not only on Curry’s leadership and health, but also on how Golden State resolves its lingering roster questions before opening night.