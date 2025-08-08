Even though Caitlin Clark has battled prolonged injuries, the Indiana Fever superstar is still sought after.

Recently, she appeared on WNBA legend Sue Bird's podcast Bird's Eye View. During the episode, Clark looked back at three of her most significant moments.

After some difficulty, Clark shared her top three. The 2023 NCAA semifinal win over South Carolina, her return against the New York Liberty, and the buzzer-beater against Indiana in 2023 at Iowa.

“I would say the South Carolina game is up there in my career,” Clark said. “The New York game this year was pretty fun. There's so many I could pick. This is so hard. And then I'm gonna pick probably the Indiana shot. How could I leave that off? My junior year, because that might have been one of the first, like that was my junior year and we go onto to make the Final Four. But that really kickstarted everything.”

In 2023, Iowa upset the defending champion South Carolina Gamecocks in the Final Four. Then would then go onto to lose to LSU in the National Championship game.

In June, Clark returned after injury to lit up the New York Liberty. She scored three straight three pointers over 40 minutes.

Clark had 25 points in the first half and finished with 34. In February 2023, Clark's improbable buzzer beater with Iowa against Indiana will forever live on as “The Shot”.

The then No. 6 Hawkeyes defeated the then No.2 Indiana in their last regular season game. Clark was off balanced as the battled rattled in, setting off a wild celebration at Carver Hawkeye Arena.

The great moments of Caitlin Clark

Those are just three out of the many amazing memories Caitlin Clark has given fans. In January 2024, she hit another amazing buzzer beater for Iowa against Michigan State.

That February, Clark became the all-time leading scorer in women's college basketball history. She did so in typical fashion by hitting a near logo three against Michigan, where the spot is marked on the floor at Carver Hawkeye Arena.

Then in March, Clark became the NCAA all-time leading scorer with a pair of free throws against Ohio State.

Just a few additional moments and with many more to come.