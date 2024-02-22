The Vancouver Canucks are in the midst of a storybook season in 2023-24. After failing to advance to the playoffs any year dating back to 2015 — not counting the thrilling 2020 COVID shortened season that saw the team come within one win of the Western Conference Final — the Nucks are a shoo-in to advance to the dance come April.
Through 58 games, Vancouver is a ridiculous 37-15-6, and in range of challenging the franchise's best-ever campaign that saw the Sedins and co. win 54 times in 2010-11. Fans of this team don't need to know what happened in the postseason, but that's ancient history. This time around, the Canucks are in first place across the board, leading the Western Conference table as well as the President's Trophy race. They hold a one-point lead over the Boston Bruins for the top spot.
Ahead of the Mar. 8 NHL Trade Deadline, general manager Patrik Allvin has been busy — and the 49-year-old Swede might not be done.
Canucks already active, adding Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov
Allvin and the front office got things going back at the beginning of December, acquiring hulking D-man Nikita Zadorov from the Calgary Flames in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a fifth-round selection in 2024. Zadorov has been exactly as advertised so far, playing second and third pairing minutes while creating havoc for the opposing team. You always need to know when No. 91 is on the ice.
The Canucks and Flames were trade partners again mere weeks later, this time orchestrating a blockbuster deal. After rumors swirled for months that Elias Lindholm would end up in Boston, Allvin instead worked a deal with Flames GM Craig Conroy. Lindholm was shipped to Vancouver in February for Andrei Kuzmenko, a first and conditional fourth-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, and D prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo. The Swede has already made an impact on the first line with countryman Elias Pettersson, as well as the top powerplay group.
Zadorov and Lindholm have undoubtably made the Canucks better in the short-term. But there's still one top name on the market that Allvin could target as this club looks to make a run at a Stanley Cup come April.
Jake Guentzel could put this roster over the top
Of course, it's Jake Guentzel. Imagine a second line of Guentzel, Brock Boeser and JT Miller. That could be a line for the American team at the Olympics, and would immediately vault the Canucks into Stanley Cup contention — if they aren't there already.
Although this team could go the safe route, trying to add another defenseman or a middle-six forward for the stretch run, Guentzel is the best name available. And Pens GM Kyle Dubas made it clear this week that he may have no choice but to deal the lifetime Pittsburgh player.
“I understand how valuable he’s been as a teammate, person in the community, contributor to helping the team win the Stanley Cup (2017), and so on and so forth. It’s important,” the executive explained. “But at the same time, we have to take stock with where we’re at and be realistic about the fact that one of the issues we have is we need to get younger. We have a lot of guys in their 30s signed, some of them are some of the best players in the history of the franchise.”
The 29-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent on Jul. 1, and is currently playing out the final season of a five-year, $30 million contract he signed back in 2018. He holds a modified no-movement clause that allows him to submit a 12-team no-trade list.
Guentzel's injury complicates things — and there is a ton of interest
Guentzel is currently out of the lineup with an upper-body injury he sustained in a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Feb. 14. Expected to miss four weeks, he's eligible to return form LTIR on Mar. 10. With the deadline two days earlier, he may have already played his last game as a Pittsburgh Penguin.
Working against the Canucks is obviously the plethora of interest that Guentzel has drawn from across the league, as well as the potential price. Dubas knows his team needs to get younger, and that he can get a haul for the two-time Stanley Cup champion. The Canucks have the pieces and prospects to make an enticing offer, but Allvin may be hesitant to part with significant draft capital for a player who could end up being a rental.
It's still up in the air whether or not the Penguins will let teams discuss a potential extension with Guentzel before a trade, but being able to lock up one of the league's better left wingers long-term is enticing. Allvin has already showed he isn't afraid to shake up the roster, and he will probably do so again ahead of the deadline — be it for Guentzel or a different player.
With or without Jake Guentzel, the 2023-24 Canucks are a Stanley Cup contender. But with the former University of Nebraska-Omaha Maverick in the fold — Vancouver's dream NHL Trade Deadline scenario — this team would be well prepared to make another 2011-type run.