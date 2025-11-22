Bilal Coulibaly pulled off a tremendous dunking highlight in the Washington Wizards' matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Coulibaly is going through the third season of his NBA career. He has made strides as a shooter and playmaker while being active on the defensive side of the ball. This season, he is averaging 10.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 blocks, and a steal per game.

The young wing player showed off his athleticism to start the game against Toronto. In just the first minute of action, Coulibaly handled the ball as he dribbled past defenders to attack the rim with a one-handed dunk.

Bilal Coulibaly starts the game off with a SLAM 😤 pic.twitter.com/mB01HePhIm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Bilal Coulibaly, Wizards played 1st half vs. Raptors

Despite the solid highlight from Bilal Coulibaly, the Wizards have been unable to use it as momentum while trailing 57-47 to the Raptors at halftime.

Washington got off to a slow start in the first half. They only scored 20 points in the opening quarter while conceding 31 points on defense. While they did better in the second period, they only managed to cut the deficit by one point going into the halftime break.

Shot selection and rebounding are playing big roles in the matchup. The Raptors are leading in both categories, making 46% of their total shots that include a 43% accuracy from three, and securing 43 rebounds. It hasn't been the same for the Wizards, making 37% of their total attempts that features a 22% clip from deep, and grabbing just 15 rebounds.

Only one player reached double-digits for Washington throughout the first 24 minutes of regulation. Tre Johnson led the way with 12 points, two rebounds, an assist, and a block. He shot 4-of-5 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. Coulibaly came next with eight points and two steals, while CJ McCollum put up eight points and two assists.

Following this matchup against the Raptors, the Wizards will prepare for their next contest. They remain on the road when they face the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.