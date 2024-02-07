After being traded by the Calgary Flames, Elias Lindholm had a big debut with the Canucks.

Elias Lindholm made his debut for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, scoring two goals in a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

After the game, Lindholm said that he could improve on what was a big night for him.

“It was a relief to score. There are obviously still some things that I can be better at but I stuck with it. Hopefully, I can get a little bit better,” Lindholm said.

After Carolina's Jordan Martinook scored a shorthanded goal within the first five minutes of the game, Lindholm tied things up with less than three minutes remaining in the first period with a power-play goal. He then broke the tie 3:30 into the second period on another power play. Quinn Hughes assisted on both Lindholm goals, with Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser also being credited with assists for the first and second goals, respectively.

Tuesday's two-goal performance was the second time this season in which Lindholm has netted two in the same game. The first such game was Dec. 2, when Lindholm coincidentally scored two against the Canucks when he was a part of the Calgary Flames.

In 49 games with Calgary this season, Lindholm scored nine goals and 32 points. The Flames traded Lindholm to Vancouver on Jan. 31 for Andrei Kuzmenko, prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, the Canucks' 2024 first-round draft pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. At the time of the trade, Lindholm said he was “super excited” to join the Canucks, who sit atop the NHL with their 34-11-5 record and 73 points.

The Canucks, who now have a seven-point edge on the second-place Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division, extended a month-long points streak Tuesday. Vancouver has not lost in regulation since a 2-1 road defeat to the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 4. The Canucks are 18-2-4 over the last two months.

Throughout his career, Lindholm has 214 goals and 547 points in 793 games. Before being traded to the Flames in 2018, he played the first five seasons of his career with the Hurricanes.