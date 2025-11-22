Jacoby Brissett did not lead the Arizona Cardinals to a victory when they hosted the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. However, the jersey he wore in that game is being displayed prominently at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. Brissett put on a record-setting performance in the game as he completed 47 of the 57 passes the threw in the game.

The jersey worn by Jacoby Brissett last Sunday when he set the NFL's all-time, single-game record with 47 completions is now on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH. pic.twitter.com/oGExgP3Ose — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Cardinals dropped a 41-22 decision, but Brissett set a record for the most completions in a game. For the record, Brissett threw for 452 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He was trying to rally the Cardinals from a sizable deficit after they trailed by a 25-10 margin at the end of the first half.

Brissett's record-setting effort took the names of Jared Goff and Drew Bledsoe out of the record book. Goff had completed 45 passes in 2019 when he was with the Los Angeles Rams, while Bledsoe completed the same number of throws while playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in 1994.

Kurt Warner had held the Cardinals' team record prior to Brissett's performance against the Niners. Warner completed 40 passes in a game for the Cardinals in 2008.

Article Continues Below

Brissett has taken over as the starting quarterback for the Cardinals from Kyle Murray at midseason. The record-setting quarterback has started five games for Arizona

Brissett has demonstrated accuracy and proficiency in the passing game

The well-traveled Brissett was biding his time as Arizona's backup until he was named the starter by head coach Jonathan Gannon. The quarterback has completed 142 of 213 passes for 1,570 yards with 10 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Despite the change at quarterback and the success Brissett has had, the Cardinals are in last place in the NFC West with a 3-7 record. Brissett and the Cardinals will attempt to return to the win column for the first time since Week 9 when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12.