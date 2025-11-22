The Creighton Bluejays have started off the 2025-26 season at 3-1 amid adding key transfers, and they are currently in first place in the BIG EAST through early non-conference schedule. But the Bluejays suffered a major blow as they head into their huge matchup against Baylor early next week. Forward Jackson McAndrew has been ruled out for the remainder of the season for Creighton due to a foot injury, as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

It’s not quite clear when Jackson McAndrew first suffered the injury, but he was on his way to being a key part of Creighton’s rotation this season. McAndrew was named to the All-BIG EAST Preseason Third Team, and was in line to build of what was a solid freshman year in 2024-25.

This season, McAndrew had appeared in all four of Creighton’s games to start the year as part of the starting lineup, at a little over 20 minutes per game. He had been averaging 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds with splits of 31 percent shooting from the field, 28.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 50 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Last season, McAndrew started 31 of the 36 games he played in for Creighton as a freshman, at a little over 21 minutes per game. He averaged 7.8 points and 4.4 rebounds with splits of 39.5 percent shooting from the field, 35.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 65.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

This is the 15th season under Greg McDermott as head coach. McDermott first took over the program ahead of the 2010-11 season when Creighton still played in the Missouri Valley Conference. During his time at the helm, McDermott has compiled an overall record of 350-171 and has led the Bluejays to ten NCAA Tournament appearances, including three Sweet 16 appearances and one Elite Eight.