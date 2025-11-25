The Texas Rangers 2025 offseason moves have created steady speculation, especially around Corey Seager’s future in Arlington. After the Marcus Semien trade Monday, Seager rumors spread fast, and many wondered if the Rangers were beginning a quiet reset after a disappointing 2025 season.

After the trade, that speculation caught fire as the deal sent the veteran second baseman to the New York Mets in exchange for outfielder Brandon Nimmo. The blockbuster move ended the $500 million middle-infield duo that helped the club capture the 2023 World Series title. The addition of Nimmo gives the lineup a new look, with the fit of the 32-year-old outfielder expected to strengthen the team’s on-base presence at the top of the order.

Still, the flurry of activity, including non-tendering Adolis Garcia and Jonah Heim, left many fans worried that a full rebuild was coming. The Rangers finished 81-81 last season, missed the postseason, and lost 11 of their final 13 games. Bochy managed the club for three seasons, from 2023 to 2025, after being hired in October 2022. He led the club to its first World Series title in 2023 before his tenure ended after the 2025 season. He is now with the San Francisco Giants as a special advisor to baseball operations, a team Bochy helped guide to three World Series championships in 2010, 2012 and 2014 as manager.

To calm the noise, MLB Network posted a segment on its X, (formerly known as Twitter) account, featuring insider Jon Morosi addressing the issue directly. Morosi’s statement gave fans some much-needed clarity on where the situation stands.

Article Continues Below

“I still think the overwhelming likelihood is that Corey Seager remains a member of the Rangers on Opening Day.”

“I still think the overwhelming likelihood is that Corey Seager remains a member of the Rangers on Opening Day.” – @jonmorosi via #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/5O9ROa2HdF — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 24, 2025

The comments from the insider suggest the Rangers plan to retool rather than rebuild. Despite the roster turnover, the front office appears committed to keeping its cornerstone shortstop. Seager, under contract through 2031, remains the face of the franchise and one of baseball’s premier hitters.

The focus now shifts to how Texas will use the flexibility created by the Semien trade. For now, though, one thing is clear. The Rangers still revolve around their star shortstop.