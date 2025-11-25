Amid New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's return to the lineup after missing nearly all of November, Jordan Poole and Herb Jones received their respective injury updates for Monday's matchup against the Chicago Bulls. The Pelicans will look to snap a nine-game losing streak without Poole or Jones.

Poole, who's been out for nearly the same amount of time as Williamson, with a left quad injury, won't be suiting up for Monday's game, but received an encouraging update amid recovery, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“Pelicans guard Jordan Poole has been cleared to resume on-court activities as he continues to progress from a mild left vastus lateralis (quad). His return to play will be updated appropriately, but he remains out,” Siegel reported.

At the same time, Jones suffered a mild calf strain and is expected to miss at least a week, as Siegel also noted.

The Pelicans will look to bounce back from a 115-98 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

Herb Jones is close to making a return to Pelicans

Pelicans forward Herb Jones underwent a season-ending shoulder surgery only 20 games into the 2024-25 regular season before reprising his role as the Pelicans' starting forward for the fourth consecutive season. Jones produced similar numbers to last season, averaging 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

While the injury bug has continued to bite members of the Pelicans' starting lineup this season, Jones' encouraging update is a good sign that he'll be able to build on his consistent production. Jordan Poole isn't too far behind Herb in his recovery.