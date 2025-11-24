MIAMI – With Miami Heat star Tyler Herro making his return on Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks, there are some questions from the basketball world about how the guard will look in the team's new offense for the foreseeable future. As the Heat have transformed into a free-flowing, fast-paced offense, head coach Erik Spoelstra speaks on Herro's return and how he fits into the new system.

In Herro's return to practice on Nov. 16, he would downplay any time needed to buy into how Miami has been playing on offense, saying that the “beauty” to his game is that he can fit into any style. Spoelstra would say to ClutchPoints before Herro's season debut that, besides being “really excited” for Herro and to start the process of easing him back into playing, he doesn't see a “major adjustment” needed.

“I know how much work he's been putting in, but I know how much he wanted to be ready for training camp,” Spoelstra said. “I literally went to one of his workouts in late July, before I went on vacation, and he looked amazing. And then when I came back, middle of August, he was starting to feel that it was off. But, you know, it's exciting for the group, it's exciting for him. We just want to start this process.”

Herro comes back to a team that is 11-6 and ranks first in the league in pace at 106.41 possessions per 48 minutes, resulting in them averaging 124.9 points per game, also top in the NBA. He was an All-Star last season for the first time in his career, averaging 23.9 points, 5.5 assists. and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three-point range.

While Herro comes in after Heat star Norman Powell will miss time with a groin injury, the 25-year-old looks to come back and be the team's leading scorer and shot creator. As Herro benefited from the pick-and-roll system from before, that has been cut down in the new offense, though Spoelstra would continue to shoot down any notion that the guard will need to get used to the system.

“It's not like he hasn't been working behind the scenes,” Spoelstra said. “We've had a lot of practices, shoot arounds, a lot of discussions, you know, since training camp about how he can fit in. This is just going to be an absolute add; his skill level is going to fit right in. And we're familiar with him. He's familiar with us.”

“So yes, there's some things we're doing a little differently offensively, but defensively, he's been with us for a long time, he's been with our culture,” Spoelstra continued. “He was on a really good defensive team last year, so I think it's an exciting day. I'm happy for him, and I'm happy that we can start this process with him in the mix.”

Herro has missed the start of the season after sustaining an injury in a workout in July that impacted his ankle and foot. The injury he got was “to alleviate posterior impingement syndrome in his left ankle,” per the team.

At any rate, Miami is 11-6 as though the team continues to miss Powell, Andrew Wiggins, and Nikola Jovic; getting back Herro is crucial to the team. After the contest against Dallas, Miami has two more games on this home stand, continuing on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks and Saturday facing the Detroit Pistons.