The wildest College Football Playoff chase belongs in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Pittsburgh placed things in a zany tailspin by beating the ACC's No. 1 Georgia Tech. Now Pitt reenters the ACC title race — but do the Panthers catapult to No. 1 in the newest power rankings over Virginia and SMU?

1. Virginia (+1)

The Cavaliers, 6-1 in conference play, return to the top thanks to Pitt's upset and by being beating three teams already bowl eligible. But UVA and head coach Tony Elliott want nothing more than to claim a long-awaited ACC title.

2. SMU (+1)

The Mustangs remain in play for a second straight ACC Championship game appearance under Rhett Lashlee. And SMU gets a Cal team that fired head coach Justin Wilcox. It's win and in for the 6-1 Mustangs.

3. Miami (+1)

Georgia Tech's loss lured Miami back into the conference title game picture. Saturday in the Steel City feels like a season-defining one for the Hurricanes.

4. Pittsburgh (+1)

Pitt jumped all over the Yellow Jackets including grabbing a pick six. But can the Panthers jump past the highest ranked ACC representative in the CFP rankings? This weekend feels like the most important game in the career of Pat Narduzzi.

5. Georgia Tech (-4)

GT isn't out of the ACC race yet despite the crushing loss in Atlanta. Of course, lots of external factors must come into play — particularly Pitt, UVA and SMU all losing.

6. Duke (+2)

The Blue Devils are another not officially out of the Dec. 6 race with their 5-2 conference record. A vastly improved Wake Forest team pulls up next in Durham.

7. Wake Forest (-)

Maybe Jake Dickert earns ACC Coach of the Year honors or even national recognition? The Demon Deacons are staring at a 9-3 regular season finish.

8. Clemson (+3)

Dabo Swinney gets this last laugh toward his critics: Sealing bowl eligibility on Saturday. It likely seals a 2026 return too.

9. North Carolina State (-)

The Wolfpack clinched a fourth consecutive bowl season under Dave Doeren. Now he gets to coach against Bill Belichick for the first time ever this weekend.

10. Cal (-)

DeSean Jackson returning to Berkeley chatter has ignited, with Bruce Feldman of The Athletic mentioning the school legend as a potential Wilcox replacement. Nick Rolovich, meanwhile, takes over on an interim basis.

11. Louisville (-5)

The Cardinals take the biggest stumble down five spots. And have faltered in their last three games.

12. Virginia Tech (-)

Here's how the Hokies can ignite the James Franklin era: Stunning rival Virginia to create momentum into 2026.

13. North Carolina (-)

Belichick will need to wait a year to produce a bowl team in Chapel Hill. Duke not only eliminated UNC from contention, but trolled the head coach on social media.

14. Stanford (-)

Credit to Frank Reich for ending Stanford's string of 3-9 seasons, plus winning back the Axe. But will it be enough for Andrew Luck to keep him?

15. Florida State (-)

Mike Norvell is granted another season in Tallahassee. But that means he must nail his 2026 recruiting and portal class to ensure FSU is built for the future.

16. Syracuse (-)

A forgotten season for Fran Brown and the Orange. Next season becomes a redemption tour.

17. Boston College (-)

Ten-game slide ended up highlighting the Eagles' season. Even if Bill O'Brien returns, he's on the hot seat for '26.