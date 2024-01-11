Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson are both true game-time decisions on Thursday night.

The Washington Capitals — who are trying to stay afloat in an ultra-competitive Metropolitan Division after losing six of eight games — could be missing their two best offensive players when the Seattle Kraken head to Capital One Arena on Thursday night.

Both Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson are true game-time decisions for the outer-conference matchup, confirmed Caps coach Spencer Carbery on Thursday.

“We'll see how warmup and how the day unfolds, but we'll have some roster decisions later today,” the bench boss explained, per NHL.com's Tom Gulitti.

Ovechkin is dealing with a lower-body injury after colliding with Carolina Hurricanes veteran forward Jordan Staal in the third period of last Friday's 6-2 loss. The Great Eight ended up returning to the game, and suited up for Washington's 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.

Still, there's a chance the veteran star sits out against the surging Kraken on Thursday night.

Wilson broke his nose in the third period of the Kings win, and was on the ice for practice wearing a full shield on his helmet on Wednesday.

“It's not an issue with him playing,” explained Carbery, “just him being able to play the style/at the level he's capable of playing at with the discomfort.”

Carbery confirmed that the deciding factor for the hard-checking All-Star will be “facial comfort.”

TJ Oshie, Charlie Lindgren return to the lineup

Although there's a real chance that both Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson watch from the press box against Seattle, the team did get some good news ahead of the tilt.

TJ Oshie will return to the lineup after missing the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. The veteran forward is having a forgettable season in the nation's capital; he's accounted for just two goals and four points in 21 games.

Still, his return will be a welcome sight for a short-handed Capitals team that is fresh off a thrilling last minute victory over LA. John Carlson scored the winning goal to help snap a two-game skid.

Charlie Lindgren will also return after missing five games with an upper-body injury, and will back up Darcy Kuemper vs. the Kraken. Puck drop is set for just past 7 p.m. ET in DC.