Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor weighed in on Shedeur Sanders' debut as a starter for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Sanders had a stellar performance, finishing the game with 209 passing yards and 1 touchdown with one interception in the Browns' 24-10 victory.

Taylor was complimentary of the former Jackson State star, whom he coached during Deion Sanders's tenure with the team when he was asked about his performance on Monday's SWAC Coaches Call.

“I think it's just huge in general for all of HBCU football, when he took the field and go out there and responded from the last performance he had out there. He went out there and played well, but with nothing that I wasn't used to. I mean, he played his butt off here. You talk about a two-time SWAC champion, offensive player, the year, and everything. And the work ethic and everything. He had an opportunity to know he would be the guy going into that week. So the preparation was a little different going into that game.”

He continued, “But it's nothing new to the guys that's been around him. I've been around that locker room with him, called some plays for him. I know what type of quarterback he is, so I'm so happy for him. And I think sky's the limit.”

During his two years at Jackson State, Sanders delivered impressive stats, racking up 6,983 passing yards with 616 completions out of 901 attempts and 70 touchdowns. He kept turnovers to a minimum, throwing just 14 interceptions, and averaged 268.6 passing yards per game. His standout performances earned him the 2021 SWAC Freshman of the Year award and the esteemed Deacon Jones Award.

Sanders has always been complimentary of his HBCU journey, and T.C. Taylor also spoke highly of Sanders after his Colorado debut against TCU in 2023.