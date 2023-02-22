The St. Louis Cardinals have high aspirations for the 2023 MLB season. They’ve been one of the more consistent teams in the league over the past few years, but have not won a World Series title since 2011. St. Louis is looking to change that narrative and bring home the World Series trophy this year. They will be led by stars such as Nolan Arenado and reigning NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt. But the Cardinals will need other players to step up during the 2023 campaign.

With that being said, let’s take a look at three bold Cardinals predictions for the 2023 MLB season.

*Stats via Baseball Reference.

Nolan Gorman gets his opportunity, makes NL All-Star team

Nolan Gorman was once regarded as an exciting young prospect. He debuted for St. Louis in 2022, but struggled mightily for the Red Birds. Through 89 games, he hit just .226 with a .721 OPS. Although he flashed signs of power potential, smashing 14 home runs, Gorman struck out far too often and lacked offensive consistency.

Nolan Gorman, an infielder who can play second or third base, doesn’t have a clear cut role heading into 2023. He can force his way back into the lineup with a strong Spring Training.

Gorman struggled last year with hitting pitches up in the zone. The uppercut in his swing led to issues with high pitches, especially high and in fastballs. The Cardinals likely recognized this hole in Gorman’s swing and should help him make the necessary adjustments.

Assuming his adjustments benefit his overall plate approach, Nolan Gorman will see more consistent results at the plate. And given his immense potential, he will make a bid for the 2023 NL All-Star team.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jordan Hicks emerges as Cardinals’ best reliever

Speaking of potential, Jordan Hicks possesses the talent to become a superstar pitcher. The Cardinals tried to make him a starting pitcher last year but the experiment didn’t pan out. Any true baseball mind can see that Hicks belongs in the bullpen. His stuff plays perfectly for a relief role and he could develop into a star closer if he manages to stay healthy.

Hicks, who started eight games last year while pitching in 35 overall, finished the season with a lackluster 4.84 ERA. But there’s reason for optimism heading into 2023.

He reportedly added 10 pounds of weight this offseason to help him return to a specific comfort level on the mound, per Derrick Goold of stltoday.com. Hicks admitted that he enjoyed starting, but added that he found the most success pitching in the eighth or ninth inning. The Cardinals have a strong bullpen and there’s no guarantee that Hicks will close. Nevertheless, he will emerge as the Cardinals’ best reliever in 2023 assuming he pitches out of the bullpen.

Adam Wainwright goes out in style, finishes top five in NL Cy Young voting

Adam Wainwright is preparing for his final season in the big leagues. The veteran right-hander has enjoyed a terrific career and will aim to go out on a high note. Wainwright, who posted a steady 3.71 ERA in 2022, never backs away from the big moment. And the entire 2023 season will be a big moment of sorts as it represents his final opportunity to lead the Cardinals to the World Series.

Cardinals fans should expect the best from Wainwright. Will he win the NL Cy Young Award? It’s possible, but unlikely. However, our bold prediction is that he will finish within the top five in NL Cy Young voting.

Adam Wainwright is going to leave it all on the field for St. Louis.