The Detroit Red Wings are looking to contend in the 2025-26 season. Detroit has a good young core in place already. Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider are already stars. Simon Edvinsson is not far behind, either. Other young contributors include Marco Kasper, Albert Johansson, and Carter Mazur. And this is only the tip of the prospect iceberg in Detroit.

The Red Wings won't entirely rely on their young talent, of course. They have established veterans who will be expected to carry the load alongside the young stars. Outside of Raymond and Seider, young Red Wings stars will have room to make mistakes like any other player just cutting their teeth in this league.

In saying this, some of these players may need to step up if Detroit is going to make the playoffs. While the veterans at the top of the lineup can hold things down, the veteran depth behind them is not entirely inspiring. Barring drastic turnarounds from the likes of Andrew Copp and J.T. Compher, there will be moments where the young stars could truly establish themselves as more prominent figures in the lineup.

Every team has players who find an extra gear to their game once a new season begins. The Red Wings should be no exception this upcoming season. Here are two potential breakout candidates for Detroit in the 2025-26 NHL season.

Red Wings' Marco Kasper among breakout candidates

Marco Kasper did not initially break camp with the Red Wings. He stated the season with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins, where he was expected to spend most of the season. However, he earned a call up after two AHL games, and he never went back.

Kasper did have a slow start to life in the NHL, though. From his season debut until the firing of head coach Derek Lalonde, the Austrian forward had just two goals and five assists. Once Todd McLellan took over, though, he absolutely tore it up. He scored 30 points in the final four months of the season, including 12 in the month of January.

McLellan used Kasper as a winger for a lot of his time in the second half. The young Red Wings star saw time on the first line alongside Raymond and Dylan Larkin. And he was extremely impressive at both ends of the ice.

Kasper is certainly far from a polished player. He is still only 21, and won't turn 22 until early April. However, there will certainly be opportunities for him to become a more productive player. If he can find consistency, he could easily become one of Detroit's premier players this upcoming season.

Albert Johansson impressed in 2024-25

Similarly to Kasper, Albert Johansson did not make his debut right away for the Red Wings in 2024-25. However, of the 61 total games he played this past season, the 24-year-old defenseman did not skate a single game in the minors. And there's a clear reason why.

Johansson mainly played third-pairing minutes for Detroit. When he saw the ice, though, it was hard not to be impressed with him. He made his share of mistakes. But for the most part, he was one of Detroit's best defensive defensemen.

There are limitations to his game that could prevent him from playing a significantly larger role. However, Detroit didn't add a top-four defenseman this summer. If anything, they lost one when Jeff Petry left to join the Florida Panthers. This will give Johansson a chance to prove last season was no fluke. The Red Wings could have a gem on their hands if Johansson continues his strong play.