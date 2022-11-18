St. Louis Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt wins the National League (NL) MVP award, taking the honor for the first time after a brilliant season this 2022.

Goldschmidt beat his teammate Nolan Arenado for the award, as well as San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado. It was a well-deserved victory, though, after the 35-year-old led the NL in slugging at .578 and OPS at .981. He also just finished the campaign compiling the best OPS-plus (180) of his career.

