Published November 18, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 1 min read

St. Louis Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt wins the National League (NL) MVP award, taking the honor for the first time after a brilliant season this 2022.

Goldschmidt beat his teammate Nolan Arenado for the award, as well as San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado. It was a well-deserved victory, though, after the 35-year-old led the NL in slugging at .578 and OPS at .981. He also just finished the campaign compiling the best OPS-plus (180) of his career.

GOLDY 🏆 Paul Goldschmidt is the 2022 NL MVP‼️ pic.twitter.com/vSp2q6HkkN — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 17, 2022

