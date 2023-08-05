Adam Wainwright had another disappointing outing in the St. Louis Cardinals' 9-4 defeat at the hands of the Colorado Rockies. Adam Wainwright gave up nine hits and a season-high seven runs in the Cardinals' loss. The veteran lasted just three innings, failing to throw a quality start for a sixth straight appearance.

Wainwright has failed to pick up a victory in all six of those starts, stuck on 198 wins for his career. On Friday, it was Wainwright's inability to finish innings that cost him. All seven runs that the Rockies scored off the Cardinals' starter came with two outs.

“I’ve just been plagued all year by not getting the job done with two outs, and it’s killing me,” Wainwright said after the game, via MLB.com. “I’ve got to be better. I think I’m trying too hard to make a pitch with two outs and it’s cost me a couple of times. Stuff-wise, I was OK. I just didn’t put myself in the best situations, and I’ve got to be better with two outs.”

Wainwright's ERA is up to 7.81 for the season. He has an unbelievably high 1.98 WHIP with just 39 strikeouts in 65.2 innings. With Wainwright set to celebrate his 42nd birthday later this month, the 2023 season will almost certainly be his last as a member of the Cardinals or any other major-league club.

The Cardinals waived the white flag at the trade deadline, selling the likes of Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty. St. Louis can afford to let Wainwright work through his struggles as he seeks his elusive 199th and 200th career wins.