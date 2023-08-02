The St. Louis Cardinals were in unfamiliar territory this trade deadline, as they were sellers for the first time in recent memory and Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak opened up regarding what it will take to make the team successful in the long-term, specifically in the starting rotation.

“We already know we're going to have yeoman's work to fill our rotation,” John Mozeliak said, via Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Next year's roster is going to look different. We know that. We weren't at the competitive level we wanted to be, and so change has to happen.”

The Cardinals did not add any starting pitchers in the long-term, although they reportedly did when discussing a trade of Dylan Carlson with the New York Yankees. The Cardinals reportedly wanted a controllable starting pitcher from the Yankees in return for Dylan Carlson. Mozeliak admitted that the team will have to add to the rotation this offseason, whether it be through free agency or a trade, but the depth that was added through selling was worthwhile.

“The depth that you've added to our minor-league system that you didn't have four days ago has changed dramatically,” Mozeliak said, via Goold. “In terms of impact, when you're looking at trying to fill three rotation spots, obviously we know that's going to either come through the trade market this offseason or the free-agent market. And we'll prepare ourselves. We didn't feel like those type of deals existed in this process.”

The Cardinals seem to be looking to compete in 2024, and not trading Nolan Arenado or Paul Goldschmidt are actions that signal that intention.