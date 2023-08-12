This season has not been what St. Louis Cardinals fans thought it would be heading into the year. The Cardinals were expected to compete for the NL Central crown, but they are currently 51-66 and sitting in last place in the division, 12 games back of the first place Milwaukee Brewers. That frustration continued on Wednesday when Dylan Carlson injured his left oblique against the Tampa Bay Rays. Unfortunately for Carlson, he received an unfortunate injury update on Saturday.

Dylan Carlson is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks, according to a tweet from Katie Woo. It's definitely been a frustrating season for Carlson, and this injury just makes matters worse. So far this season, he has a .219 BA, 27 RBIs, a .651 OPS and five home runs. The plate hasn't been kind to Carlson this year, and it wasn't kind to him Wednesday as his injury came from taking a swing.

At this point for Carlson and the Cardinals, the season appears to be just about over. There's obviously still a month and a half left of game action, but a playoff appearance isn't happening this year in St. Louis. The wild card situation is a little bit more favorable as the Cardinals are only 10 games back of the Chicago Cubs for the final spot, but with how little time is left, that would be quite the remarkable close to the season for St. Louis. The remainder of the season is about getting guys like Carlson back to 100%, and working to find away to end the season on a positive note heading into next year.