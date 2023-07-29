The St. Louis Cardinals continue to head in a downward spiral, now sitting at 46-59 after another loss on Friday to the Chicago Cubs. Following the game, third baseman Nolan Arenado, who has seen his name briefly pop up in trade rumors ahead of the deadline, gave a brutally honest take on the team's current losing ways and questioned their ability to turn things around.

Via Stl Today:

“Asked if he’d lost confidence in the club’s ability to win, Arenado said, “I mean, we’re losing. So I don’t know right now.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I don’t look at the future,” Arenado continued. “I look at right now. That’s what I’m paying attention to. It’s hard for me to look beyond this year. You never know what happens in a year. You don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. So I’m just focused on what’s going on right now, and right now we’re not playing very good. Hopefully, we can change that tomorrow.”

The Cardinals are an absolute longshot to make the playoffs and because of that, the common belief around the big leagues is that St. Louis will be sellers at the deadline. I mean, John Moleziak even said it himself. And while Nolan Arenado would reportedly waive his no-trade clause to join the Los Angeles Dodgers, the only reported suitor if he's available, it feels unlikely the Cards move one of their best players, despite the forgettable campaign.

St. Louis heads into the series finale against the Cubbies with a 4-6 record in their last 10. Adam Wainwright takes the hill in the rubber match Saturday.