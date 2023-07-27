The Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly discussed a Nolan Arenado trade according to sources, per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times.

This report comes after it was revealed that the Dodgers are interested in the superstar third baseman. Los Angeles would need to dish out no shortage of prospect capital in order to complete an Arenado trade, but they do happen to feature a top-tier farm system.

The report from Castillo is intriguing because a team having interest is one thing, but actual talks make the possibility of a deal coming to fruition much more likely. It doesn't mean Arenado is destined to end up on the Dodgers, but there is hope for LA.

Dodgers' trade deadline moves

The Dodgers have already acquired two position players in Kiké Hernandez and Amed Rosario. Hernandez provides the Dodgers with a versatile player who impacts their outfield and infield depth. Rosario is also versatile, but will probably play shortstop most of the time.

They were interested in Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox before he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night. The Dodgers will continue to pursue pitching help though, both in the rotation and bullpen. That said, acquiring another bat, possibly a superstar like Nolan Arenado, remains a possibility.

LA's farm system gives them an advantage over many other teams. The Cardinals don't necessarily want to trade Arenado, but the thought of acquiring some of the Dodgers' best prospects, especially the pitchers, likely intrigues them.

Will Arenado end up on the Dodgers? Only time will tell, but it will be something to monitor.