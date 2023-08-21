Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals are going to need something short of a miracle to make it to the MLB playoffs, considering the fact that they are 13 games out of the top spot in the National League Central division. But for Goldschmidt, what is turning out to be a forgettable season for the Cardinals isn't a reason for the team to take their foot off the gas. Goldschmidt is very much aware of the long and rich history of St. Louis, and he's not about to let the team take it for granted, per Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“I think we don’t take lightly the success that this organization has had, and we want to continue that,” Goldschmidt said. “I know this year has not gone our way. That’s not something that we take lightly. We want to find a way to play well the rest of this year to win as many games as we can and carry on the tradition that those players and even the players before them set.”

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Paul Goldschmidt shared that sentiment following the Cardinals' skid-snapping 7-3 victory at home over the New York Mets. Prior to that, the Cardinals lost four games in a row, including the first three of the series against the Mets. Goldschmidt played a big role in that Cards win, as he went 3-for-5 with a home run and two runs. On the season, the 2022 National League Most Valuable Player is slashing .277/.364/.455 with 20 home runs and 65 RBIs.