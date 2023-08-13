The Arizona Diamondbacks made the move to demote struggling catcher Carson Kelly, designating him for assignment to triple-A amid the team's rough patch.

The Dbacks had lost nine games in a row before finally stopping the skid as they continue to fade in the NL wildcard race. After the losing streak, they are now three games back of the last spot, and will have to recover quickly to stay in the fight. Following the move of Kelly, Arizona no longer has a single player they received in the trade for Goldschmidt, according to Bob Nightengale.

The Cardinals traded for Goldschmidt after the 2018 season, giving up pitcher Luke Weaver, catcher Carson Kelly, and infielder Andy Young. All were young players and prospects at the time, and have not panned out for the most part.

Weaver delivered a great year in his first with Arizona, but rapidly regressed and left Arizona with a 4.72 ERA in his four seasons. He has bounced around with several teams and hasn't ended with anything less than a 5.50 ERA in the last three years.

Kelly has just a 2.30 career average with the Dbacks since the trade, and has fallen off in recent years with only one homer in 33 games in 2023.

Young was the last player in the trade, and never truly caught on with the Dbacks. He played 70 games in the bigs from 2020-21, before he was moved back to the minors and sent to the Washington Nationals organization.

The Diamondbacks will regroup and focus on the assets that they still retain, and attempt to battle for a wildcard entry after a second half collapse.